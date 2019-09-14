Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example The toilet wey dey work bin dey for use for show for di palace wey dem born Church hill

One 18 carat gold toilet don disappear from Blenheim Palace for England afta one gang enta steal am for early mor-mor.

Police tok say di gang enta di building around 4:50 for morning come cari di toilet wey dem call America.

Dem neva find America yet but dem don arrest one 66 year old man on top di mata.

America na functional golden toilet wey artist, Maurizio Cattelan make, cost about one million dollars and dem bin wan give am to president Donald Trump for 2017.

Image copyright John Lawrence Image example Blenheim Palace currently dey closed as investigate dey happun

Deputy Inspector Jess Milne tell tori pipo say di pipo wey tiffam bin use at least two cars to take tiff am and say because na working toilet, di stealing bin cause serious flooding for di Palace.

Di toilet bin dey exhibition with oda of oga Cattelan work for di palace and pipo fit use am to piss or poo-poo as long as dem stay dia for only three minutes to avoid queue.

For now di Blenheim Palace don dey shut down but go open on Sunday.