South Korea Politicians shave head to protest
South Korea opposition leader Hwang Kyo-ahn na di latest pesin wey go shave im hair for public for front of di presidential palace wey dem dey call di Blue House, as protest against di goment.
Oga Hwang join two female lawmakers wey bin shave dia hair last week, as protest on top di new justice minister, Cho Kuk appointment as im family get gbege with di law on top academic 419 and financial mago-mago.
- Why we insist say 'prostitution no be option' for PH girls
- Anoda girl die for PH, as women groups do protest waka for justice
Dem want make dem sack oga Cho or make im resign.
Cho Kuk, wey bin dey work as law professor and aide for di Presido Moon Jae-in, bin take office last week as justice minister.
Dis na as dem dey investigate im wife say she do wuru-wuru for dia daughter to gain admission to university, and get scholarship join sef.
South Korea don get long tradition to shave dia hair as form of protest, dem dey do am to show say dem dey committed to wetin dem belief in.
For di 60s and 70s, wen di kontri bin dey under military rule, we-no-go-gree pipo bin shave dia hair for public.
For 2018, women dem use am protest against spy cameras men bin dey hide keep dem for toilet to create spyporn.
And for 2007, hundreds of pipo for Incheon City gada barb hair to protest industril plant wey dem bin wan build.