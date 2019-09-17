South Korea Politicians shave head to protest

Image copyright AFP Image example Hwang Kyo-ahn bin shave im hair as e dey sit for front of presidential palace

South Korea opposition leader Hwang Kyo-ahn na di latest pesin wey go shave im hair for public for front of di presidential palace wey dem dey call di Blue House, as protest against di goment.

Oga Hwang join two female lawmakers wey bin shave dia hair last week, as protest on top di new justice minister, Cho Kuk appointment as im family get gbege with di law on top academic 419 and financial mago-mago.

Dem want make dem sack oga Cho or make im resign.

Cho Kuk, wey bin dey work as law professor and aide for di Presido Moon Jae-in, bin take office last week as justice minister.

Dis na as dem dey investigate im wife say she do wuru-wuru for dia daughter to gain admission to university, and get scholarship join sef.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women bin shave head last year on top spy porn wey bin dey trend for di kontri

South Korea don get long tradition to shave dia hair as form of protest, dem dey do am to show say dem dey committed to wetin dem belief in.

For di 60s and 70s, wen di kontri bin dey under military rule, we-no-go-gree pipo bin shave dia hair for public.

For 2018, women dem use am protest against spy cameras men bin dey hide keep dem for toilet to create spyporn.

And for 2007, hundreds of pipo for Incheon City gada barb hair to protest industril plant wey dem bin wan build.