Image copyright Getty Images Image example Just two drops of black mamba poison fit kill pesin

One pesin dey die evri five minutes from snake bite and four odas go get disability for life.

But pipo dey wey dey cari dia bodi do experiment with snakes.

Tim Friede, wey dey live for Wincosin, US, dey video as im dey allow snake to bite am and go upload am for YouTube.

Instant pain

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sometimes Tim Friede dey tell pipo how snake bitees dey pain am

For one of im videos, im allow mamba snake to bite am two times for hand and im come look camera say, "na instant pain wit black mamba, na instant pain wey resemble if one thousand bees sting you,". All dis time im no even worry about im wound or di blood wey dey comot im hand.

Im tell BBC wetin happun afta.

"Di place go swell afta dat and I no go fit move for some days. Na from di amount of swelling I go know how much di venom pump for my bodi. E dey very painful."

Dangerous and unethical

But no be evri pesin dey feel am like im fans.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tim Friede say im bodi don cari original odeshi for snake bites

"We no sabi wetin dis kain pipo dey do. E no dey ethical and e dey dangerous. We no dey follow dem for work," na wetin Dr Stuart Ainsworth from di Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine tok.

Im school na one of di ones wey dey work to create new snake anti venom wey pipo go fit use worldwide.

Normally, dem dey first test dis kain vaccines ontop rat and oda animals and na only afta dem see say e dey safe before dem use am for human beings.

Dr Ainsworth tok say, "pipo dey do self-immunization because no agency dey monitor am. But dis practices fit kill pesin. Dem no suppose dey do am."

But according to one of di organization wey dey push for new vaccine, Wellcome Trust, no common safety standard dey for production.

Deadly risk

Friede don tok say im no dey put im life inside danger so dat e go trend for social media.

"I bin no do am to make YouTube videos. I bin wan save lives and make difference. I bin only use YouTube to find di doctors and I dey follow dem work now. Na gamble wey work."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tim Friede tok say im don almost die plenti days

From di 3,000 type of snakes wey dey, na only 200 of dem get venom wey fit kill or cripple human being and Friede sabi plenti of dem.

Weda na cobras oh, vipers oh or even mamba sef, oga Friede don chop 200 snake bites, not to tok of di 700 venoms im don chook for im bodi.

Friede get deadly snakes wey im dey keep for backyard like pet and dey test dia bite for imbodi.

Im believe say if im dey put di snake virus inside im body small-small, im go fit get odeshi for am but some pipo say e no make sense.

Developing immunity

Dat kain belief na im don make us get di only anti venoms wey dey today get na animal dem use di testing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem dey fear and respect snakes for plenti cultures

Di process na say dem go put small poison for animal like horse and sheep, then go come comot di antibodies from dia blood.

Friede, di 51 year old former truck driver no go university but na im fear say im go die from poisonous animal na im make im start di experiment ontop im self 20 years ago.

Im bin start with spiders and scorpions before im enta snakes.

Na small remain say make e die, many many times before.

Im say, "for di first year I bin need go hospital on top say two cobras bite me. I take am as lesson."

Doubling antibodies

Im medical check-up don boost im confidence say im method dey work.

Image copyright Swaminathan Natarajan Image example Anti-venoms dey very expensive and fit even kill di pipo e dey cure

Di former truck driver tok say, "when dem compare am to odas, I get twice di antibodies against venom dem."

About two years ago, Tim Friede video find immunologist Jacob Glanville wey comot work for pharmaceuticals to find new anti-venoms.

Di company dey use Friede blood samples take do am.

So far, Glanville tok say dem don start to dey test di tin for rats bodi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tim Friede tok say im madness get sense

Glanville say while dem no dey give Friede money for snake to chop am, e go collect plenti money if dem find cure.

But Friede tok say, "my kain madness get reason, I dey put myself as sacrifice for cheap anti-venom wey dem fit use world wide."

For 2017, World Health Organisation tok say snake bites na tropical disease wey dem no dey chook eye for well as e dey kill up to 138,000 pipo everi year and di vaccines wey dey no dey for all snakes.

So na why 19 September na snakebite awareness day to tok about di mata.