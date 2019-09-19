Image copyright Time Magazine Image example Justin Trudeau 'for 2001 brownface yearbook photo'

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau come under attack afta one pishure wey im snap for 2001, for one private school party wia im bin dey teach land internet.

Many pipo condemn di pishure say im do rascism and disrespect black pipo.

Di pishure wey tori pipo Time magazine release, show say di Prime Minister dress like black pesin, come use paint wey make im face and hand brown like black pipo inside di 2001 year book.

Mr Trudeau dey contest for re-election for October 21 and dis pishure na embarrassing tin as pipo bin no am for policies wey dey promote progression

Wen dem ask am if any oda time dey wey dat kain tin don happun, Mr Trudeau tell tori pipo say im also wear make-up wen im be student wen im perform for one talent show for high school.

Dem don also post di pishure of dat time for twitter.

How Trudeau see di mata?

Di Prime Minister don apologize for di pishure.

Mr Trudeau tell tori pipo say na just costume im wear for di school gala party.

"I take responsibility for my decision to do wetin I do, I no suppose do am."

"I suppose sabi pass so. No be wetin I reason dat time as racism, but now say wetin I do na racist something and I dey very sorry." Na so Mr Trudeau tok.

How pipo reason di mata politically?

Like "blackface," "brownface" na wen pesin paint im face dark to be like pesin wey get anoda skin colour.

Before-before, white actors dey paint dia face black to copy African-Americans and dem bin dey use am do some kain racist acts wey dey offend pipo.

Plenty pipo don react to di pishure, one of dem na di Executive Director, National Council of Canadian Muslims Mustapha Farooq, e tok say to see di minister with black face dey very sad and e do sometin wey no dey acceptable, im carry pipo go back to how racism take start.

Andrew Scheer, wey be di leader of di opposition conservatives tok say wetin Canadians see for di pishure na lack of judgement, integrity and pesin wey no dey fit to govern di kontri.

New Democratic party leader Jagmeet Singh, tok say di image dey turn belle and e also dey insulting.