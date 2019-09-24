Image copyright Other Image example MPs wan make UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resign

British politician, Jeremy Corbyn and oda MPs don say make UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resign afta Supreme Court for UK say im decision to suspend Parliament no follow di law.

Di Labour leader tok for im party conference wey happun for Brighton on Tuesday, say make Oga Johnson "Consider im position".

SNP Westminster Oga Ian Blackford tok give BBC say dem go do dia work to make sure dem end Boris Johnson goment.

Im tok say dem go comot di Prime minister with no confidence vote if e no gree go.

Leader of di Liberal democrats, Joanne Kate Swinson add her voice for di mata. For her interview with BBC, she say "Oga Johnson no dey fit for office, He musto resign!"

"He dey prepare to mislead di Queen and di whole kontri pipo," She tok.

Oga Johnson suspend Parliament for five weeks earlier dis month. Im argue am say di suspension dey necessary so that dem go fit do Queen's speech and comot new legislative programme on how dem go comot from European Union.

But di Supreme court for UK say e dey wrong to stop MPs to carry out dia work as dem dey prepare for Brexit wey suppose shele on October 31.

Supreme Court President Lady Hale tok say "di effect of di suspension on di fundamentals of democracy dey extreme" and di goment no dey justify to do am.

Di Members of Parliament go return to work on Wednesday at 11:30 BST afta di court ruling.

Wetin fit happun if di MPs return?