US Democrats don open formal impeachment inquiry ontop President Donald Trump head for accuse say im ask of helep from foreign power to show im political rival pepper.

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi say di president "must be held accountable".

Mr Trump don deny say im do anything wrong and say wetin dey happun na "witch hunt garbage".

Even though di Democrats stand kampe behind di back of dis impeachment, if dem move forward with dis inquiry, e no sure say e go pass di Senate wia na di Republicans dey control.

Dis gbege start afta tori say one whistle blower complain about one phone call President Trump do with im Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelensky.

E never too clear wetin dem tok but di Democrats dey accuse Mr Trump say im threaten to withhold military help in order to force Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice-President Joe Biden and im son Hunter.

Mr Trump don gree say im true-true tok about Joe Biden with Mr Zelensky but im say say im bin only dey try to make Europe step up assistance by threatening say im go withhold military aid.

Speaker of di House Nancy Pelosi bin don refuse to open investigation before

Wetin Ms Pelosi tok?

Ms Pelosi say Mr Trump don commit "a violation of di law, say im action na "breach of im constitutional responsibilities".

"Dis week, di president don gree say im ask di president of Ukraine to take action wey go benefit am politically," she tok , come add say: "The president must be held accountable."

Mr Biden don deny say im do anything wrong and don also support di impeachment process unless di US president comply with investigations.

Impeaching Mr Trump "would be a tragedy", Mr Biden said. "But a tragedy of his making." He is the current frontrunner to take on Mr Trump in the 2020 election.

How Mr Trump don respond?

Mr Trump don go ontop twitter to say di Democrats wan "purposely ruin and demean" im trip to di UN "with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage".

"Dem no even see di transcript of di call. Na total Witch Hunt!" im tok.

Im promise to release transcript of im conversation with Ukraine president on Wednesday to show say im no do anything wrong.

Wetin e take to impeach di president?

Before impeachment of di president go fit happun for di House, you go need to first accuse say di presido commit ogbonge crime, den you need to prove am for di senate.

Di House of Representatives need only a simple majority to impeach, (51%) but di Senate require super majority, (67%).

Ms Pelosi announcement don give di official go-ahead for committee to investigate di US president phone call with di Ukrainian leader and determine weda e commit impeachable offence.

For her announcement, she tok say di six oda congressional committees wey dey investigate Mr Trump ontop oda matters go now continue under di umbrella of formal impeachment inquiry.

If di mata move forward, di House of Representatives go vote on any charge and with di Democrats wey be majority dia, e no go hard to pass.

But di mata go move go di Senate next, wia dem require a two-thirds majority - but for dia, na di Republicans dey run di show.