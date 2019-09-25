Image copyright Tom Pennington

Di White House don comot di transcript of di call Presido Donald Trump bin get with Ukraine presido Volodymyr Zelensky wey don start impeachment waka for US parliament.

Di script show Trump dey ask di Ukrainian presido on July 25, make e investigate Democratic candidate Joe Biden, as im son dey work for gas company for Ukraine.

Oga Trump don tok before say im no dey hold military aid for Ukraine to punish oga Biden.

Di call na part of complain wey whistleblower bin give. Presido Trump bin promise on Tuesday say im go reveal di full transcript wey no hide anytin.

But as Wednesday land, di only script wey don land na di notes from US officials wey bin dey hear di call as e dey happun for 25 July.

Wetin di notes of di call tok?

According to di notes, Trump bin tell oga Zelensky say Joe Biden bin use im power as Vice Presido for 2016 take kolobi Ukraine to sack dia number one goment lawyer, Viktor Shokin.

Oga Shokin office bin open investigate for di gas company wey Hunter Biden be board member.

Trump bin say, "dat Biden bin stop di prosecution and plenti pipo wey wan know about am so if you fit do anytin wit di Attorney General go make brain."

Democrats star di inquiry say im bin dey pressure Ukraine presido for way wey no dey pure.