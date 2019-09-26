Image copyright Getty Images

Democrat politicians dey push for impeachment inquiry for presido Donald Trump.

If dem fit do am, e fit lead for am to comot as presido but di process hard sotay e neva happun before because of di party politics dey divided for Washington.

Democratic oga Nancy Pelosi bin tok say make dem no do am before on top say e go affect dia party members for 2020 election.

So if e hard like dat and fit affect Democrats, why dem wan try am?

Here we go show you wetin make impeachment hard, and why Democrats still dey risk am.

Why impeachment dey hard?

E tough to comot presido because of how impeachment dey work, e need pass through the two Houses of Congress.

Di House of Representatives need to only get simple majority once dem fit prove say di presido commit high crimes.

Only two presidents don dey impeached - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - but Senate cancel am for both of dem

Afta di Senate go decide weda di presido dey guilty of di charges, so dem go comot dem from office, but di votes needed be two-thirds of di Senate. Dis na 67 of 100 senators wey dey di Senate.

But wahala land for dia because of di senators, 53 na Republicans and dem fit no get di numbers dem need to bounce oga Trump.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at the George Washington University tell BBC say "e dey unlikely say Presido Trump go dey convicted for Senate wey get majority of Republicans wen you need super majority."

Only two presido don dey impeached, Andrew Johnson for 1868 and Bill Clinton for 1998, and Senate.

So why dem dey push for impeachment?

To defend di rule of law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say di impeachment proceedings na to uphold di principle say "no-one is above the law"

Professor Kimberly Nalder, an expert in US Politics at California State University in Sacramento tok say, "I tink say di main issue for some members of Congress na to show say no pesin dey above di law even if di pesin na presido."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tok for di start of di formal impeachment inquiry against di presido say "no one dey above di law" and Trump must dey "accountable for wetin im do".

Complain about di presido start soon afta im enta office.

BBC North America tori pesin Anthony Zurcher, tok say "impeachment don dey mouth since di early days of Trump presidency, for di Mueller investigate and na till di Ukraine call wey increase di noise and lead Democrat to act."

So e fit be principle, but oda reasons fit dey.

Di Democrats wan shift focus for Trump's agenda…

Impeachment proceedings and scandal spoil di last two years of Bill Clinton's presidency

E go take plenti effort to get support to fight impeachment.

For plenti pipo di first tin dem remember from Bill Clinton presidency na di Monica Lewinsky sex mata and e even affect im wife when she bin try run for office for 2016.

…or shift pipo mind from his 2020 re-election campaign

Presido Trump don already start re-election campaign

Presido Trump don already start im re-election campaign for 2020 Presidential election from June 18 for Orlando, Florida.

Fighting so im no go comot office fit distract and put comma for im re-election plans as already from wetin e dey write for Twitter, na accusation im dey spend im time on pass.

Democrats tink say wetin pipo dey tok go pursue Trump

Presido Nixon bin resign before dem go fit impeach am

Even if di impeachment plan no get Senate vote, e go affect public opinion on Trump.

One YouGov poll tok say 55% of Americans go support impeachment if e dey confam say Trump bin suspend military aid give Ukraine on top investigate of Joe Biden.

E dey possible say as more tori dey come out, di presido face for public fit spoil and history don prove am.

Professor Nalder tok say, "if you take di mata of Watergate for example for 1970s with presido Nixon, when di hearings start for Congress, only 19% bin tink say make e comot office but at di end when im resign to avoid impeachment, di number bin don grow to 57% wey bin want make dem impeach am."