Jacques Chirac, di former French leader, wey face corruption scandals for im later life don die at di age of 86.

"President Jacques Chirac die peacefully dis morning with im family around am," im son-in-law tell AFP.

Mr Chirac serve two terms as French president and na im carry im kontri enta di single European currency.

One of im major political reform na wen im cut di presidential term of office from seven to five years.

International community go remember Chirac say im lead France strong opposition to di invasion of Iraq wey America lead for 2003.

E serve as head of state from 1995 to 2007, im continue to dey battle with im health since den.

E suffer stroke for 2005, and for 2014, im wife, Bernadette, say e no go dey tok for public again as im don begin get problem with im memory, French tori pipo report.

Chirac na di second president for France wey serve longest time afta di Socialist Francois Mitterrand wey come before am.

E move from IM anti-European Gaullism waka to dey push for one European Union constitution wey French voters later reject.

Dem born am for 1932, to one bank manager wey later become di managing director of di Dassault aircraft company.