Image copyright The Paper Image example Weibo users dey very surprise with di way Lisa Li apartment dey

Breeze don blow and fowl yansh open afta di landlord of one social media influencer for China expose her dirty living conditions, wey be opposite of di fine-fine foto wey she dey post online.

Video wey di landlord post don full every wia for social media and e show di way dirty, rotten food, and dog poo-poo scata for all ova di apartment of Lisa Li - one blogger wey get 1.1 million followers.

Since di foto come out, Lisa Li don tok sorry.

Lisa Li dey popular for China and dem know her as "wang hong", or "online celebrity", for di popular Sina Weibo microblog.

Her account, like dat of many young Chinese influencers, full with beautiful fotos of travel adventures, parties and fine-dining experiences.

But since her landlord expose her 'double life' and show videos of her apartment wey dey northern city of Xi'an, she don dey popular for different reason now.

Image copyright Pear Video Image example Lisa Li landlord shame her for online and expose how dirty she dey

Wetin her landlord do?

Report say afta Lisa Li no gree ansa afta her landlord Madam Chen call her plenti times for phone, E come carry camera round her apartment to show millions of pipo how e dirty and dey smell.

"Dis na wia online influencer with one million followers dey stay." She tok.

Image copyright Pear Video Image example Di video of Lisa Li floor as dog poo-poo cover every wia don go viral for social media

Madam Chen wey be di landlord tell Pear Video for one interview say even professional cleaners refuse to clean di place and add say Lisa dey owe am plenti-plenti money for utility bills.

She say di "beautiful woman" wey pipo dey see online na opposite of di "disgusting" woman wey dey stay for very dirty apartment .

Di Landlord say she she no get any choice but to contact di police about di damage for her property and di utility bills wey Lisa neva pay.

How Lisa Li react?

Image copyright Pear Video Image example Lisa Li (L) meet with her landlord (R) to apologise and settle di mata

Afta millions see di video of how inside Lisa Li apartment be, all of a sudden she show face.

And instead to release statement for social media, Lisa go meet with her landlord to apologise in person.

She tell her landlord say "I take complete responsibility for dis mata," and dem video two of dem as dem dey shake hands.

Lisa explain give one popular news website, The Paper say di reason why she no dey around na because of her tight schedule. She add say she bin go hospital last week, den later business trip.

She say she don receive plenti number of messages recently for mobile WeChat, and even miss her landlord call.

"I go clean now… I go even clean overnight," she tell The Paper.

Ms Li return back to clean her apartment.

Image copyright Pear Video Image example Lisa Li return back to clean her apartment

How have Ms Li's fans reacted?

Video of wen Lisa Li dey sweep dog poo and pack am put inside dustpan don shock her fans, and make pipo dey laugh-laugh am.

More than 60,000 users na im don comment for her page, many tok say dem go unfollow her and some call her "fake".

Many also don question weda she dey sincere for her interviews with tori pipo. Social media users say dem notice say she don change her social media handle and remove some tins wey she don post before.

Image copyright The Paper Image example Lisa Li tell di Paper say she no see message from her landlord

Dis no be first time wey dis kain tin dey happun for China.

For July, yawa gas for one Chinese vlogger wey dey claim say she be young girl afta technical fault expose her to be old woman during one live-stream.