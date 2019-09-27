Saudi Arabia wan begin allow tourists to visit

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Qasr al-Farid tomb inside Madain Saleh na Unesco World Heritage site

Saudi Arabia go open dia doors to international tourists for di first time as part of dia plan to reduce di way di kontri dey depend on only oil.

On Friday, di kingdom go tier rubber one new visa regime for 49 kontries and relax strict dress codes for female visitors.

Tourism Minister Ahmad al-Khateeb describe dis move as "historic moment" for for di kontri.

Before now, di kontri dey only give visa to pilgrims, business pipo plus expatriate workers.

Saudi Arabia dey hope to get foreign investment for dia tourism industry. Dem want tourism to rise from 3% to 10% of gross domestic product by 2030.

Under di plan, Saudi Arabia wan increase international and domestic visits to 100 million a year by 2030. Di goment dey hope to create one million tourism jobs.

Image copyright AFP Image example Foreign women visitors no need to wear di abaya robe wey dia law say Saudi women must wear to cover all dia body

Oga al-Khateeb tok say; "Visitors go dey surprise... wen dem see di treasures wey we get to share - five Unesco World Heritage Sites, correct culture and ogbonge natural beauty,"

Foreign women visitors no need to wear di abaya robe wey dia law say Saudi women must wear to cover all dia body but di foreign women must still maintain modest dress.

Palava no go dey if woman wey visit di kontri no carry her husband or man follow body.

"We get culture. We believe say our friends and our guests go respect di culture, but surely e dey decent and e go dey very clear," Mr al-Khateeb tok.

Dem no go still allow pesin wey no be Muslim to visit di holy cities of Mecca and Medina and di ban on alcohol go still dey ground.

Image copyright BANDAR ALDANDANI Image example Saudi Arabia high-speed railway line wey link Mecca and Medina.

More informate about dis plan, including which kontri dey qualify to get di visa, go come out later on Friday.

Oga al-Khateeb say im no believe say di recent attack on Saudi Arabia oil industry go stop pipo not to visit.

"Our cities dey among di most safest cities globally. Therefore, we no believe at all say dis go disturb our plans. We get all di expatriate wey dey live for Saudi Arabia and dey enjoy di kontri. We dey very secure."