Image copyright Getty Images

Di Local Government Association (LGA) don tear warning give pipo wey dey like to use skin lightening cream wey be like paint stripper.

Di chairman for di association, Simon Blackburn say make pipo avoid di cream at all cost. This one dey come afta trading standards officers seize some of those products recently.

Plenty of dis lightening creams according to di LGA get bleaching agent like hydroquinone and mercury. Hydroquinone dem tok say dey bad for di skin as e fit comot di top layer of di skin, increase di risk of cancer and cause serious danger to di liver and kidney. Same tin wit mercury.

Dey tok say na dishonest marketers, online sellers, car boot sales and market stalls na im dey sell dis bad creams.

E add join say dem no dey go tok di correct measurement of ingredients wey dem put inside di cream and e fit dey risky for pipo wey dey nuy am use.

Di British Skin Foundation don also shook mouth for di mata say make pipo follow dia doctor tok if dey get any problem with dia skin.

Unless na doctor prescribe am, creams wey get hydroquinone, steroids or mercury don dey banned for UK - because of sake of dia serious side-effects.

'No near am'

Simon Blackburn, chairman of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, tok say "Skin creams wey get ingredients wey dem ban dey very dangerous, e fit injure pesin health, give pesin scar for life and even kill, so make pipo no near am.

E advise consumers make dem always check the ingredients dey carry dey make dia skin creams, creams wey dem dey sell for shekele money most times be fake.

"E tok say if di product no show di ingredients dey carry do am, make pipo no buy''

Lisa Bickerstaffe, tok tok pesin for the British Skin Foundation, tok say na every year di issue of illegal skin lightening creams dey come up.

She sef advise make pipo follow dia dermatologist or GP tok if dem no dey comfortable wit di tone of dia skin.