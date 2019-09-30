Saudi prince warn say Iran fit raise oil prices

Image copyright Reuters

Saudi Arabia crown prince don draw say oil prices fit rise to "numbers wey nobody fit imagine" if di world no act to stop Iran.

Mohammed bin Salman say war between Saudi Arabia and Iran fit destroy di global economy, afta one attack for dia oil facility two weeks ago wey dem blame Tehran.

Di prince tok say, "if world no take beta action against Iran, oil supply go stop and oil prices go climb reach numbers wey we neva see before for our lifetime."

Iran don deny say dem get hand for di September 14 attacks wey scata about 5% of world oil supply and increase price of oil for world.

And even afta Houthi rebels for Yemen tok say na dem do am, di US and Saudi Arabia still dey blame Iran and Presido Donald Trump even threaten say dem fit use "many options wey include ultimate option" to respond.

Iran na regional enemy for Saudi Arabia and get fight with US, wey comot treaty to reduce Tehran nuclear programme afta Trump enta power.

Di kwanta between America and Iran don increase plenti dis year as US accuse Iran of attacks for two oil tankers for di Gulf in June and JUly and anoda four for May wey Tehran don deny.

Pirice Mohammed bin Salman also chook mouth put for di murder of tori pesin Jamal Khashoggi

For inside interview wey im do with tori pipo CBS News, im also accept small responsibility for killing of tori pesin Jamal Khashoggi.

But im deny say na im give di order.

Di prince, wey pipo dey consider say e be di under gee leader of Saudi Arabia, be suspect say im bin target oga Khasshoggi wey be serious critic of di goment, to kill am for dia consulate for Turkey for 2 October 2018.