Nigeria Independence Day: Atiku tok poverty and oda tins wey dey worry di kontri
Di 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, don hail Nigeria as di kontri dey mark im 59th independence anniversary.
Inside statement im release on Monday for im twitter page, Atiku tok about di issues wey di kontri dey face.
Poverty
Atiku tok say everything no well as Nigeria be di headquarter of ogbonge poverty for di world and plenti children no dey school.
Press freedom
According to Atiku, for October 1, 1960 di founding fathers of di kontri no be tink am say 59 years afta ia struggle, di kontri go dey face di wahala of press freedom. Im say tori pipo no dey free to tok.
Freedom of Judiciary
"Our judiciary dey under attack," di statement form Atiku tok. "Goment dey arrest di young pipo and pipo wey dey fight for di kontri if dem tok about wetin dey worry di kontri."
He add say Nigeria suppose dey torch light hope and freedom for di rest of di world. Atiku say instead wey im go ask pipo to dey pray, im dey ask Nigerians to believe say di konri go beta.
Appreciate pipo wey dey help di kontri
Di former vice president hail di Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammed Sanusi II and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle for wetin dem dey do to give young pipo education for di kontri.
E also throway salute give di Chairmo of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyeama, wey help comot Nigerians from South Africa afta dem face xenophobic attack for di kontri.
Defend di constitution
Atiku finish im statement with call on Nigerians to support and defend di Constitution of Nigeria against pipo wey be enemies for abroad and for di kontri.