Pikin bury papa alive ontop accuse say e get witchcraft

Image copyright Getty Images Image example 75 year old man die for Mozambique afta im pikin bury am alive

One 75-year-old man die for southern Mozambique afta im pikin dem bury am alive dey accuse am say he get witchcraft.

Police for di kontri don arrest 20 pipo wey dem suspect say e kill am.

Di 20 pipo wey come from im family say dem dey suspect di man say e get witch.

Dia tori be say 10 pipo don die for dia family since 2000 and nah di 75 year old man kill dem.

Police still dey find di traditional healer wey tell di man family say e dey do witchcraft.