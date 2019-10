Image copyright EPA Image example About 15,000 Chinese military personnel na im feature for di parade

Deep-sea drones and one intercontinental ballistic missile dey among di advanced weapons wey dey on public display for di first time for di parade wey mark di 70 years of communist rule for China.

According to di Ministry of National Defence, about 15,000 military personnel, 580 pieces of military equipment and 160 aircraft na im take part for di parade.

No be today di kontri dey do ogbonge military march-pasts like dis.

But sabi pipo say dis year own display show China ambition to modernise.

"Na made in Russia and Ukraine equipment na im dey dis parades 20 years ago - now everytin na made in China," Jon Grevatt of Jane's Defence Weekly tell BBC.

"Di technological advancement wey China don achieved na something wey dem almost never do before."

Image copyright AFP Image example Huge floats bore emblems including that of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (R)

For China, sabi pipo say today parade na to show America say dem strong.

Our tori pesin say di DF-26 ballistic missile wey, if dem fire from land, fit strike di key element of US power projection, di US Navy's aircraft carriers.

Di latest parade also show di first public display of a newer model - di DF-41 road mobile intercontinental ballistic missile - wey Chinese analysts say get power to target any part of di world.

Image copyright EPA Image example China military display new intercontinental ballistic missiles for public for di first time

China know say US dey look wetin dem get to re-build dia capabilities, na so our tori pesin tok, afta plenti years of dia focus on counter-insurgency operations for places like Afghanistan and Iraq.

So China too dey respond by developing dia own forces, dia reach and sophistication.

Image copyright Reuters Image example HSU-001 underwater drones dey on show for ti first time

Image copyright AFP Image example Relatives of pipo wey die for di course carry dia foto for di procession

Image copyright AFP Image example One float carry di giant foto of Chinese President Xi Jinping

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Non-military performers also take part for di parade

