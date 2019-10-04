Image copyright Barack Obama/Twitter

Di Obamas - former American President and im wife, fit don empty dia house as dia two pikins don dey college but e no mean love don die.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate dem 27th wedding anniversary wit sweet sweet messages for social media wey touch pipo sotay dem like am ova one million times.

For her message, Michelle tok say, "27 years ago, dis guy promise me life wey go dey full of adventure, and I go say e don deliver. Dis na to your next chapter as pikin no dey house again to see wetin go happun next, as we dey feel di magic wey make us collabo all those years ago."

Skip Twitter post by @MichelleObama 27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

She tok dis one as both Malia and Sasha dey go university.

Di former US Presido go for im own social media to write say, "like di Beatles bin tok am: E dey get better all di time! Thanks, babe, for 27 ogbonge years."

Oh e go make sense to be mosquito for dia house see wetin dem use totori each oda afta 27 years.

Well pipo don follow share or dia love on top social media.