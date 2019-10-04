Di tortoise wey dem popularly dey call Alagba for di palace of Soun of Ogbomosho, di ancient city of Oyo state, south-west Nigeria die around 11:30 on Thursday morning, according to di Palace Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu.

Ajamu tell BBC say Alagba die afta few days of sickness for di palace, wia she bin dey live till im last day.

Dis na di seven tins you suppose know about di ogbonge Ogbomoso tortoise, wen she bin still dey alive according to wetin BBC Yoruba gada.

Seven tins you suppose know about Alagba

Di tortoise wey dem dey popularly call Alagba, wey mean elder, get im own boy-boy for Soun palace inside Ogbomoso and dem no dey less than two per time. Na di papa of di current king find di tortoise for inside forest and come carri am enta palace. E dey chop human being food like amala, rice, beans with plantain and fruits like pineapple, pawpaw and banana. Animal sabi pipo den tok say di Ogbomoso tortoise live pass di age wey im mates for totoise dey live. Doctors neva visit Alagba and dem neva chook am injection before, according to di palace. Di tortoise dey chop only two times per month and no dey near gate except she dey find waterm Dat na how im boy-boy dey sabi wetin she need. Pipo dey pray give i tortoise per time and dem tok say dem don recieve answers.

Di Palace Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu tell BBC say di town under di leadership of di Traditional Ruler, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi plan to keep di body of di tortoise for tourism and historical records.

Di tortoise dey popular in and outside di town and bin dey attract tourists from far and wide everyday.

According to tori, although di present King meet di tortoise do di palace, im ancestors before am na im find am for road.