Image copyright Twitter- Tyler Perry Studios Image example Tyler Perry get Hollywood walk of fame

Tyler Perry officially open im new studio for Atlanta on Saturday and plenti celebrities join am celebrate

Di studio na di largest movie studio wey dey outside Los Angeles for America.

Dis na wetin to know about Tyler Perry studio for Atlanta

Tyler Perry build dis 330-acre filming complex for di former military homebase of Fort McPherson and na di only major film studio for United States wey African-American go be di owner.

Tyler perry tok for BET speech award say "Confederate soldiers bin dey use di land to dey plan how to keep 3.9 million black pipo for slavery and now na me, black man get di land."

Di studio get twelve soundstages, and im name di stages afta ogbonge black actors and actresses for America.

Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Diahann Carroll, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington dey part of di pipo wey im name the soundstages afta.

For Tyler instagram page, Im tok why e name one of di soundstage afta Diahann Carroll, di first black woman to dey for America Series

Some 50,000 square feet of di site na permanent sets wey get luxury hotel lobby, e get 16,000-square-foot mansion, mock cheap hotel, one trailer park set, e still get real 1950s-style diner wey dem carry come from one town wey dey 100 miles away.

"Wen you get dream and e come true, oda pipo go live dia dream inside your own, he tok im share some part of di studio for social media some weeks ago

Even though Saturday gala be di day wey Tyler officially open im studio, dem don dey use am for some years. Parts of "Black Panther" film wey Marvel produce na im be di first film wey dem do for dia.