Seventy two year old Joseph "Paa Joe" Tetteh-Ashong don dey make coffins since 1962 but dem get as dem be.

Im dey make wetin dem dey call 'fancy coffins'.

Dis na sake of di kain style wey im dey make dem - some fit resemble cars, some be soft drinks like Coca-Cola even mami water, and all of dem dey hand-made and painted.

From museums all ova de world to presidents for de abroad, di work of di Ghanaian craft master dey make pipo wonda.

Producer: Abdulmalik Fahd

Video Journalist: Ufuoma Gift