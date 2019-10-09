Image copyright Getty Images

One court for America don order di drug company, Johnson & Johnson to pay $8bn give man wey tok say dem no warn am say dia anti-psychotic drug go make am grow breast.

Nicholas Murray, 26, wey im case na one of di cases wey dem dey judge for di state, na im win di Philadelphia judgement.

Im lawyers say di J&J side company, Janssen put "profit before dia patients" wen dem create di melecine Risperdal.

J&J say dem go appeal di ruling say e no dey fair at all.

Di American giant also don dey face plenti cases on top dia vaginal mesh implants and baby powder wey pipo say get asbestos, dem also dey face some legal palava on top dia role for di US opioid crisis.

Di company legal bills don dey make investors heart dey cut but di money dem dey make still dey steady.

For di Risperdal lawsuit, dem say oga Murray start to dey grow breast afta im doctors prescribe am di dugs for autism spectrum disorder for 2003.