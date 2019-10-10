Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ngugi wa Thiong’o dem say na di most influential writer for East Africa.

Na anoda year of disappointment for di African favourite for di Nobel Prize in Literature, Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o as e no win di award again dis year.

Dis go be di 9th time di 81 year old author don dey miss di ogbonge Nobel literature prize, since 2010 wey dem don dey nominate am for di prize.

Di mata shock many pipo for Africa, particularly Kenyans wey dey confident say Ngugi wa Thiong'o go win di award as im be strong candidate for the prize.

Di author wey pipo tok say dey write pass for East Africa don write many novels wey don win many awards like Wizard of di Crow, Petals of Blood, Weep Not Child, Di River Between and A Grain of Wheat.

Di winner for di 2019 Nobel Laureate na Polish author, Olga Tokarczuk and Austria's Peter Handke wey win di 2018 prize.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Olga Tokarczuk won for 2018 and Peter Handke is 2019's winner

Plenti pipo don dey react on top social media for di 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature wey di Swedish Academy dey organize.

I am so confident that my father will win The Nobel Prize in Literature this year that the only question I have is where he will hang the medal! https://t.co/ydlO4Kbki2 — Mukoma Wa Ngugi (@MukomaWaNgugi) October 8, 2019

They have failed Prof. Ngugi wa Thiongo again. This Nobel prize is a scam — kianangi (@mukuruJames) October 10, 2019