Image copyright Getty Images

One American wey trek for more dan 300 miles, from Indianapolis to Wisconsin for America, to sleep wit pesin wey im don dey follow chat for Facebook wey im tink say na 14-year-old go face accuse.

According to tori, di 32-year-old Tommy Lee Jenkins no know say na Winnebago County Sheriff deputy im bin dey follow chat. Di Sheriff deputy bin dey work on internet crimes against children.

Di US Attorney Office for di Eastern District of Wisconsin say Jenkins dey face charges of attempt to wallay underage to do unlawful sexual tins.

Im fit face from 10 years to life in prison if dem find am guilty.

"Our kontri dey face serious case of child sexual abuse and internet dey make am too easy for pipo wey dey target small pikin for sex, to dey communicate wit pikin dem all ova di kontri," United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger tok inside statement.

Di law enforcement officer say im bin pose as girl wit fake name "Kylee" wey dey live for Neenah, Wisconsin wit her mama.

Jenkins bin accept Kylee friend request come begin dey follow her yan sex tok, dey ask her weda she don knack before, even ask her make she send am nude foto, according to one criminal complaint.

For early October, Jenkins begin ask di girl weda she wan make im come Wisconsin. Wen she tok yes, im come tell her say im don begin trek go wia she dey for Whitestown, Indiana, US.

Authorities bin arrest Jenkins wen im show. E go appear for federal court for October 23.