Image copyright Anoop Kumar Mishra Image example Di newborn pikin dey recover for hospital.

Dem don find one newborn baby girl wey dem bury alive for northern India, according to one local police oga.

Abhinandan Singh tell tori pipo say na one villager wey bin dey bury im own daughter, wey die some minutes afta dem born her na im discover di pikin.

Dem rush di baby girl, wey dem bin put inside one clay pot wey dey about 3ft (90cm) inside ground, go hospital, for wia she dey recover.

Police don begin investigate di mata.

"We dey try to find di parents of di baby and we suspect say dem know of di mata," Mr Singh tell reporters for di state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to di police oga, na by accident di villager take find di girl by as e dig grave for one burial ground for imown daughter.

"As dem dey dig di grave for her, wen dem reach three feet, di spade nack one clay pot, wen dem pull am come out, na pikin dey inside," Mr Singh explain.

"Di police carry di baby go di city hospital wia she dey receive treatment."

India gender ratio na one of di worst for di world. Women dey face discrimination and dey see girls as financial burden, especially among poor communities.

Sabi pipo say di tradition wey make pipo prefer sons don mean say millions of female children don die as a result of abortion or killing within di first year dem born dem.