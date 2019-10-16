Image copyright Yongqing Bao

At first you go tink say di photo na subject of funny caption competition, but di koko be say dis foto of fight between fox and one rodent na im win di 2019 Wildlife Photographer of d iYear competition.

For di foto, di fox don surprise di animal wey oyibo dey call marmot and ogbonge fight wan almost start, fight wey di rodent no go fit survive.

Foto journalist Yongqing Bao from China na im tak di pishure wey win di 2019 edition of di competition out of di many wey submit dia work from around di world.

Yongqing Bao title di standoff between di Fox and rodent as di 'Moment'.

Oda fotos wey receive accolades

Image copyright Cruz Erdmann/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Image example Cruz Erdmann wey be 14 years na im take dis foto of squid wey see am win di Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year title

Image copyright Audun Rikardsen Image example Imagine say you fit fly like eagle! Audun Rikardsen na im take dis one

Image copyright Stefan Christmann Image example Stefan Christman catch more dan 5,000 male emperor penguins for im camera wen dem gada togeda for sea of ice for Antarctica Atka Bay.

Image copyright Charlie Hamilton-James Image example Charlie Hamilton win Urban Wildlife foto for 2019, take dis foto wey im title 'di rat pack' wen im bin go Manhattan, New York

Image copyright Daniel Kronauer Image example Daniel Kronauer win di 2019, Behaviour foto of Invertebrates, im title dis one as di 'architectural army'.

Image copyright Max Waugh Image example Snow exposure by Max Waugh win di Black and White foto category wit dis pishure of Bison wey dey find grass inside snow