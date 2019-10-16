At first you go tink say di photo na subject of funny caption competition, but di koko be say dis foto of fight between fox and one rodent na im win di 2019 Wildlife Photographer of d iYear competition.
For di foto, di fox don surprise di animal wey oyibo dey call marmot and ogbonge fight wan almost start, fight wey di rodent no go fit survive.
Foto journalist Yongqing Bao from China na im tak di pishure wey win di 2019 edition of di competition out of di many wey submit dia work from around di world.
Yongqing Bao title di standoff between di Fox and rodent as di 'Moment'.