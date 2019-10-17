Image copyright PA Media

UK and EU negotiating team don reach new brexit deal before meeting of European leaders for Brussels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson share di news ontop Twitter.

We've got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

Di two sides don dey work on di legal text of a deal, but UK and European parliaments go still gats approve am.

Di DUP don tok say dem no know if e go dey successful and dem no go support am

Northern Irish party earlier release statement say dem no fit back proposals "as things dey", and - after di PM's announcement - dem tok say dia statement "still stand".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tok say di deal sound "even worse" than wetin Theresa May, negotiate and make di MPs reject am.

But European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tok say di deal na "fair and balanced agreement".

For letter wey dey recommend di deal to European Council President Donald Tusk, he write: "Na time to complete di withdrawal process and move on, quick quick, to di negotiation on the European Union future partnership with di United Kingdom."