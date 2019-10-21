Image copyright Getty Images

Di Duchess of Sussex don open up say her British friend bin warn her make she no involve with Prince Harry because of di way di British Tabloid, gossip newspaper no go let her get rest of mind.

Meghan tok dis one for di interview wey ITV tori pesin, Tom Bradby do during di royal couple tour to southern Africa for September.

"Wen I first meet my now-husband my friends dey really happy because I dey so happy," she tok.

"But my British friend tell me say, 'I dey sure say prince Harry dey great but no do am am because di British tabloids go destroy your life'."

Meghan also tok say na big "struggle" for her wen she dey pregnant and wen she become new mama as plenti newspapers dey chook eyes for dia life.

Meanwhile, di Duke of Sussex don tok say im go "always" protect im family, and add say "he no go allow dem bully am to play di game wey kill im mama".

Wen dem ask Prince Harry if e dey worried weda im wife fit face di same pressures like im mama mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, wey die for Paris car crash for 1997.

E reply say: "I go always protect my family, and now I get family to protect."

"So everything wey she (Diana) pass through, and wetin happun to her, dey very important every single day, and no be say I dey fear-fear anyhow, na just say I no want di past to repeat."

Concerning recent newspaper reports wey say di couple and di Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get small quanta, Prince Harry tok say im and e brother, Prince William, get "good days" and "bad days".

"We be brothers. We go always be brothers.

"We dey for different paths for now but I go always dey dia for am as I know say e go always dey dia for me."

Di Africa tour na Prince Harry, Meghan and dia baby son, Archie first official royal tour as a family.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di duke and duchess visit southern Africa last month with dia son Archie

Dem title di documentary wey di couple for tok all dis tins, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey and ITV show am on Sunday evening.

As di tour wey di documentary follow dey end, di duke and duchess of Sussex file legal actions against some tori pipo.

Meghan dey sue Mail on Sunday on top claim say dem unlawfully published one of her private letters.

Prince Harry file im own for High Court against di owners of di Sun, and di Daily Mirror, ontop accuse of phone-hacking wey happun more than 10 years ago.