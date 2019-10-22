Banks for Nigeria don wash hand comot for di new charge wey mobile telephone giant MTN wan sama dia customers wey dey use USSD, according to loca

On Sunday MTN bin announce say dem go begin charge four naira for evri 20 seconds of using USSD bank codes and di sms 'bite belle' of millions of dia subscribers wey shout come outside.

USSD na di code wey you go enter ontop your phone to allow you enjoy some kain banking services. Inside di message dem claim say dia decision na based on requests wey banks make to dem.

MTN na South African telecommunications company wey get over sixty five million subscribers inside Nigeria and many od dem dey use codes to do mobile banking.

But di Bodi of Bank CEOs bin release statement on Monday to say MTN claim no be true.

Inside di statement di group say dia hand no dey di mata becos "di decision of weda and how much dem suppose charge customer wey use USSD na di telephone company business, just di same way dem dey charge wen dem bill customers for text message and data."

So far, na only MTN among all di telephone company wey neva dey charge moni for USSD transaction from dia costumers even though banks and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don dey discuss wit MTN for di past one year to reduce di moni wey dem dey charge so dat evribodi go fit afford am, na so di group tok.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Goment no know

Dat same Sunday wey MTN make dis announcement, Nigeria Ministry of Communications announce say dem no sabi anytin about dis new charge.

Dem also order Nigerian Communications Commission to make sure say MTN suspend dia plan until dem tok to di minister.

E no end dia, Nigeria Central Bank govnor Godwin Emefiele say dem no go allow am to happun.

Im say, na banks dey give telephone company dem dis business and im don leave di two to solve di wahala.

"I don tell di banks make dem cari dia business give di telephone company wey ready to charge shikini moni.

Di banks say, as far as dem know notin don change as par wetin dem dey charge.