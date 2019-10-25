Image copyright Mediamafia Image example Former president Goodluck Jonathan bin bring in Maina for 2010 to come clean di pension scheme wey too dey get tori of corruption for Nigeria. But na only two years Maina spend for di job, before dem accuse am for 2012 say im do magomago for di same pension scheme, wey pass N100 billion.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission go carry former pension oga Abdurasheed Maina and im son Faisal to go answer case for Federal High court for Abuja, today.

EFCC bin sama oga Maina wit 12 different accuse wey involve; money laundering, operation of fake bank accounts and fraud.

On Tuesday 22 October, Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of di Federal High Court bin order Maina to surrender 23 landed properti wey dem trace to am.

Some of di properti na houses, estates and companies wey dey Abuja, Kaduna, Borno and Nasarawa states.

Di court also order make national daily newspaper publish di order for Maina to surrender di properti to allow pipo wey get reason say make Federal goment no collect di property dem to come forward come prove am.

Di motion for di case dey under section 17(1) and (3) of di Advanced Fee Fraud and oda Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

How Maina mata don waka

•2010 - Chairman of di Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms

•2012 - Dem accuse am of corruption

•2013 - Dem sack am from federal civil service

•2015 - E enter EFCC wanted list

•2015 - Dem say e begin hide (tori be say e dey for Dubai)

•2017 - Dem appoint am acting Director Human Resources for Interior ministry

•2017 - October 23. President Buhari sack am again from civil service

•2017 - E still dey under investigation… tori be say im don go into hiding