Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Dem sell Kurt Cobain sweater for New York alongside im guitar

One stained, cardigan wey get cigarette burn and wey dem never wash for close to 30 years don sell for auction for $334,000 (121.4 million naira).

Di lead singer of rock band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain wear di green sweater for di band MTV "Unplugged" performance for 1993.

Dem never clean am since im last wear am.

Di cloth don become di most expensive sweater wey dem don ever sell for auction after dem cari am for New York on Saturday.

Darren Julien, president of Julien's Auction, tok say Cobain cardigan na one of di most valuable cloth wey di rockstar wear.

Cobain's custom-made Fender Mustang guitar - wey im use for Nirvana's In Utero tour - also dey up for sale, and dem buy am for $340,000 (£265,000). Dem don put am on display for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for several years.

Di artist get ogbonge success after im formNirvana for 1987, but im struggle with fame, depression and drug addiction.

He killed himself in April 1994 aged 27.