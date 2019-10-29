Image copyright Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Image example John Boyega dey 27 years old

Britishi-Nigeria actor John Boyega and Stormzy dey di full Heat Rich List for di 2019 top richest celebrities wey dey under 30.

Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr aka Stormzy, British rapper and singer worth £12m.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stormzy mama from Ghana but na for south London, UK im grow up.

Stormzy wey be 26 years na new arrival to di list and im be number 14 for di list.

For 2019, di 26 year old achieved im first number-one single with "Vossi Bop" and im make headlines for im appearance for di 2019 Glastonbury Festival wen im wear Union Jack stab vest wey Banksy design.

Di musician win Best Grime Act for di 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards.

British born Nigeria actor 27 years old John Boyega, worth £6.6m pounds to make number 21 for di list.

John Adedayo Adegboyega, wey dem sabi for movie world as John Boyega, na British actor wit Nigeria mama and papa.

Boyega first blow for UK wen im act for 2011 sci-fi comedy "Attack the Block."

Im also act for different films of popular di popular Star Wars series.

Check out di complete list of di top 30 richest celebs dem wey dey 30 and below

1.Ed Sheeran, 28, (£170m)

2.Daniel Radcliffe, 30, (£90m)

3.Harry Styles, 25, (£64m)

4.Emma Watson, 29, (£57m)

5.Niall Horan, 26, (£54.8m)

6.Little Mix (£50m)

7.Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m)

8.Liam Payne, 26, (£44m)

9.Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m)

10.Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m)

11.Sam Smith, 27, (£34m)

12.Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 29, (£21m)

13.Rita Ora, 28, (£17.8m)

14.Stormzy, 26, (£12m) - new entry

15.Dua Lipa, 24, (£11.8m) - new entry

16.The 1975, (£10.9m)

17.Sophie Turner, 23, (£8.5m)

18.Daisy Ridley, 27, (£8.4m)

19.Nicholas Hoult, 29, (8.3m)

20.Dev Patel, 29, (£7.5m)

21.John Boyega, 27, (£6.6m)

22.Sam Faiers, 28, (£6.3m)

23.Joey Essex, 29, (£6.3m)

24.Tommy Mallet, 27, (£5.2m) - new entry

25.Maisie Williams, 22, (£4.5m) - new entry

26.George Ezra, 26, (£4.4m) - new entry

27.Jess Glynne, 30, £4.4m - new entry

28.Olivia and Alex Bowen, 25 and 28, (£4.3m - joint) - new entry

29.Billie Faiers, 29, (£3.6m) - new entry

30.Tom Holland, 23, (£3.5m) - new entry