ISIS don name Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraysh to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Di 'so called' Islamic State group (IS) don confam di death of dia leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and name im successor.
IS outlet for messaging service Telegram say Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi na dia new leader.
Tori be say US special forces track down Baghdadi for north-west Syria over di weekend and attack im compound.
Di IS leader run enta one tunnel come kill imself wit suicide cloth.
Na for 2014 dem declare Baghdadi leader of di extremist group when IS take control some parts of Iraq and Syria wey dem come begin impose dia rule ontop di cilivian population for dia.
Islamic State (IS) cari out some kain bad bad tins wey bin result to thousands of deaths.
Di jihadist group even impose one brutal rule for almost eight million pipo for di areas under Baghdadi control and im dey behind a number of attacks inside cities around di world. Di US bin declare say dem don win di "caliphate" earlier dis year.