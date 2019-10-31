Image copyright US Department of Defense/Reuters Image example Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself after US special forces found him in northwest Syria

Di 'so called' Islamic State group (IS) don confam di death of dia leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and name im successor.

IS outlet for messaging service Telegram say Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi na dia new leader.

Tori be say US special forces track down Baghdadi for north-west Syria over di weekend and attack im compound.

Di IS leader run enta one tunnel come kill imself wit suicide cloth.

Na for 2014 dem declare Baghdadi leader of di extremist group when IS take control some parts of Iraq and Syria wey dem come begin impose dia rule ontop di cilivian population for dia.

Islamic State (IS) cari out some kain bad bad tins wey bin result to thousands of deaths.

Di jihadist group even impose one brutal rule for almost eight million pipo for di areas under Baghdadi control and im dey behind a number of attacks inside cities around di world. Di US bin declare say dem don win di "caliphate" earlier dis year.