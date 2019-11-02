Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Inspector General of Police don draw ear give pipo wey plan to cause wahala during di govnorship elections for Kogi and Bayelsa States say e no work.

On 16 November pipo for Bayelsa and Kogi state go vote to choose who go be di next govnor for dia state.

Na during di election security join body meeting wey happun for Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) headquarters on 1st November wey im tok am.

Oga Mohammed Adamu tok say anybody wey dem catch during di election dey do vote buying and oda election mago-mago go face di law.

Election violence and vote buying na some of di problems wey INEC bin face for di Presidential election for February dis year.

"Warning signs don already"

Image copyright KOLA SULAIMON Image example INEC chairmo, Mahmood Yakubu

For di meeting, INEC Oga Prof. Mahmood Yakubu promise voters for di two states say di commission dey committed to deliver credible election.

Yakubu say, "Warning signs don already dey di two states. Both get political tension. Katakata don scata elections for di past. Di risk torchlighting wey we do, don show us some flash points. We also dey worry say dem don arrange jaguda pipo from inside and outside di states to come helep dia sponsors, scata tins for di elections.

"Dis one need ogbonge response before di elections, on election day and wen we dey count di results and announce am. Nigerians dey expect say by now, we go don learn lesson from former elections to make sure security answer sharp-sharp to di rise in political actors wey dey like scata elections and waylay voters. If dat one happen, plenti Nigerians go blame di election office and di security agencies. We must continue to dey rise to dis challenge."

Im say, "For di last seven months we don dey work well-well to make sure say di elections go well. We no fit dabaru di process wey we don work hard to build.

Image copyright NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

Wetin be di security plan?

Di Police oga say dem go use 31,041 security for Bayelsa state and 35, 200 for Kogi State. According to Oga Adamu dem go cover every area for di state.

"we no go allow anybody to scatter di election. We go protect INEC offices dem. Di collation centres and polling units we go dey dia, especially for di collation centres wia dem go tally results and wey dem normally get complain of wahala. Na wetin im tok

Im add say I don increase di number of pipo wey go dey dia to make sure say dem do di right thing. Di State INEC Headquarters wey go protect am and even di Local Government Area offices di ward collation centres wey go protect am too. Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), wia di materials go dey na we go handle di security dia too.