Trump yab Beto O'Rourke say im 'quit like a dog'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di president call oga O'Rourke "poor bastard"

US President Donald Trump don yab Beto O'Rourke just hours afta di Democratic presidential hopeful end im campaign.

Di president use swear word and curse im rival say im "quit like a dog".

Oga O'Rourke, wey be former Texas lawmaker bin bad mouth Trump afta di mass shooting for im hometown of El Paso for August.

Im call di bloodshed "consequence" of Oga Trump anti-immigrant tok.

On Friday Oga O'Rourke announce say im dey quit di race for di White House as im campaign no get "di means to move forward successfully".

Oga Trump tok dey come afta im say Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "bin die like dog" during one military operation for north-western Syria.

Di Presido bin dey tok for one rally for Tupelo, Mississippi na dia im call Oga O'Rourke a "poor, pathetic guy".

Wetin Trump tok?

Im come out of from Texas as hot political property, and im go back as cold ice water,"na wetin Trump tok.

Dis na afta im don mock oga O'Rourke for Twitter.

Im also tok about di former Vice-President Joe Biden, one of di popular candidate for di race for di Democratic nomination, "im say im dey drop like rock".

How oga O'Rourke quit?

Image copyright Reuters Image example Oga O'Rourke struggle to carry di energy of im Senate campaign inside di White House race

To announce di end of im campaign Oga O'Rourke tweet say: "Our campaign from day one na about honesty, acting decisively and to see clear.

Dat na why I dey announce say my service to di kontri no go be as candidate or as di nominee."

For inside blog post im thank im supporters come write say: "We confront institutional, systemic racism and called out Donald Trump for im white supremacy and di violence wey im dey encourage against community dem wey no look like pray like or love like di majority in dis kontri."

Popular Democrats for di race to di White house hail oga O'Rourke afta im step aside.

Oga Biden say im don inspire many.

Elizabeth Warren Hail am for "commitment to end gun violence", while Bernie Sanders thank am "for im campaign wey bring millions of pipo together".