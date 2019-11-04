Andre Gomes: Everton Midfielder get serious injury

Image copyright James Baylis - AMA

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes go do operation on Monday afta im get serious ankle injury.

Di injury happun 77 minutes during Sunday Premier League match against Tottenham for Goodison Park.

Dem rush Gomes straight to hospital wia doctor say im get fracture dislocation for im right ankle.

Son Heug-min wey bin dey shattered afta im tackle Gomes chop red card and dem send am out of di field for di 79 minutes.

Skip Twitter post by @GaryLineker Son clearly massively upset. Without the injury he wouldn’t have been shown a red card. He’ll care less about that than injuring a fellow professional so seriously. Such a shame. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2019

Wen di tackle first happun, e be like say na small tin, but as di players mode change, fans begin understand wetin really happun.

Di match eventually end 1-1 afta Cenk Tosun hea di ball inside net for di 97 minute.