Ministry of Trade for Ghana say dem go hold crunch meeting plus Nigeria officials today over de Nigeria-Benin border closure issue.

Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah, say de meeting go try address how de two countries go figure out how Ghana traders go fit cross de border.

"So de Commissioner of Customs for Ghana den Nigeria go supposed sit down den come up plus modalities on Monday. He promise say Monday we go have crunch meeting after which we go come out plus announcement," Mr Ahenkorah talk Accra-based Citi FM.

He explain say part of de things dem wan discuss be how authorities of both countries go know de quantity den type of products which dey enter dema countries before de goods go arrive.

Over de weekend, de Nigerian authorities announce say President Buhari approve de extension of de border closure to de end of January 2020.

Nigeria Comptroller, Victor David Dimka, sign memo on November 1, 2019, give all border officers for de border.

"We no fit achieve some strategic goals. Sake of that, Mr President approve de extension of de Exercise go 31st January 2020."

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) say make Nigeria give Ghanaian traders one week make dem transport dema goods wey lock up inside Nigeria, back to Ghana.

De Nigerian government start dey close dema borders around August dis year sake of de smuggling of goods like rice enter de Nigeria.