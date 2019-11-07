Image copyright AFP Image example Bosco Ntaganda judgement na ontop say im lead one brutal campaign inside eastern DR Congo

One former Congolese rebel leader don dey sentenced for 30 years for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Na di Judges from di International Criminal Court (ICC) find Bosco Ntaganda, aka "Terminator" guilty ontop 18 counts wey include murder, rape, sexual slavery and using pikins as soldiers.

ICC bin find for July say fighters wey bin dey support Ntaganda kill pleti civillians for massacre.

Dis na di longest sentence di ICC don ever give.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dis tori fit get tins wey go disturb some pipo.

For di court ruling, judge Robert Fremr go through wetin Ntanganda men don do wet include raping a 13 year old pikin wey lead to her need for years of surgeries and her fear sotay she gats drop put of school.

But e tok say even with di way wey im crimes bad reach, e no deserve life sentence. Ntaganda don already dey appeal di mata.