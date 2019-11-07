Image copyright EPA Image example Patricia Arce bin dey covered with red paint and cut dia head

Di mayor of dis town chop di kain disgrace on Thursday afta opposition protesters cut her hair pour her red paint for her bodi, come carry her drag for road without any shoe.

Dem come cari Patrice Arce, di Mayor of Vinto, Bolivia give police afta dem handle am wella.

Dis na di recent kwanta between goment officials and opposition we no go gree pipo afta di controversial October presidential election. Di wahala don kill three pipo.

Dem tok say Madam Arce get hand for di death of protesters wey no gree for di October presidential election.

Wetin happun?

Di protesters block bridge for di town of Vinto as part of dia demonstrations afta tori spread say two of dem pipo die for clashes with supporters of current presido Evo Morales wey make dem cari dia anger go town hall.

Di protesters go accuse Mayor Arce say she try spoil dia protests and she blame dem for di deaths of di protesters wey na only one dem confirm, 20 year old student Limbert Guzmán Vasquez from fractured skull.

Image copyright Reuters

As dem dey shout say she be killer, dem drag am barefoot go bridge, wia dme make am kneel down,, cut her hair, and pour her paint. Dm also force am to sign resignation letter dia.

Dat na di time dem come allow am to go with police who cari am go local health centre.

Dem also burn her office and break windows for di town hall.

Image copyright EPA Image example Protesters also born part of di town hall

Dis fight-fight start for election night on 20 October afta dem pause election counting for 24 hours afta which Presido Morales wey don dey power since 2006 to continue.

Suspicion come start say di results fit neva gel like dat afta Oga Morales win just ova si 10 percent lead im bin need to hold power.

Election obsevers for di Organization of American States (OAS) bin tok say dem get suspicion and currently dey run dia audit on di election.