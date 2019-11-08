'Port Harcourt soot pollution need more logistics to stop am' - Prof Ede

Di soot pollution palava wey pipo for Port Harcourt dey suffer don reduce small but e need more planning and strategy to stop am kpata kpata.

Dis na wetin Prof. Precious Ede wey be member of di committee wey Rivers State Goment set up to stop di black soot pollution palava tok.

Prof. Ede wey be Professor for climate science as e concern pollution, and di head of Geography department for Rivers State University tok dis one for di first annual conference of di Association for Environmental Impact Assessment of Nigeria AEIAN for University of Port Harcourt.

Image example Prof. Precious Ede say logistics na di koko for di wahala wey dem get to fight soot pollution

Prof. Ede say for di five months wey di Committee don begin work, soot pollution don reduce small and di record dey low for di month of November.

According to di "Prof, we notice say anytime dis committee members dey active di soot dey come down."

"We notice say dis time of di year for November, di soot don come down small," na so im tok

Prof. Ede say, e dey possible to stop am kpatakpata but di pipo wey dey go down to di creeks to stop kpo fire need plenti logistics to help dia work and dis no dey.

"Tins like swamp buggy, badges to store crude oil wey dem seize, boats to reach some parts of di creeks, protection , drones to dey monitor di creeks" na some of di tins wey if dem use, "di soot palava go stop na na," na si im tok.