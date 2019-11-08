Bayelsa Governorship Elections: 30 political parties sign peace accord

Image copyright INEC BAYELSA

Ova 30 political parties for Bayelsa state south of Nigeria, sign peace accord to agree say no violence before, during and after di election.

All di political parties wey go participate for di Bayelsa govnorship election including Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress follow sign di peace accord.

National Chairman for Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud for stakeholders meeting with all di political parties wey dey participate for di Governorship election give assurance say dem don implement 12 out of di 14 point plan for di election as di law tok.

Im add say all non-sensitive materials don land dia office for Yenagoa and dem don share am according to local goment, wards and polling unit but di sensitive materials dey for Central Bank of Nigeria and dem go deliver am dis weekend.

Di smart card readers sef dey configured and dem go deliver dem togeda with all di oda sensitive materials.

"Make I emphasise say e dey compulsory to use smart card reader for voter accreditation and authentication," im tok.

'No let any politician use you' - IGP

With less than 9 days to Bayelsa govnorship and state assembly elections, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu cut warning give officers say make dem no compromise diasefs but make dem secure election materials and arrest any pesin wey dey share money or do vote buying.

"No let any politician tempt you. If you do, you go enta problem. As una dey do una work, if you see any pesin wey dey share money, abeg mobilise and arrest di pesin. E dey illegal. Make sure say peace and security dey di polling unit."

IGP Adamu tok dis one for Police Headquarters Yenagoa as im visit Bayelsa give assurance say pipo go dey safe to cast dia votes come 16 November, 2019.

Di IGP say dem go send 32,000 policemen to make sure say di election dey peaceful, free and fair.

IGP Adamu come add say all di welfare package for officers wey go dey duty dem don already pay am into dia account to cover all di days dem go dey for election duty.