Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwa-Olu present year 2020 budget of 1.168 trillion Naira ($3.2b) to Lagos House of Assembly on Friday.

Di govnor of Nigeria financial capital, say di budget na budget of awakening and dem go use revenue of 1.07 trillion Naira ($2.95b) to fund am.

E say di budget target na to encourage investors to come invest for di state by creating good environment for dem to prosper.

"Di budget go also target to create wealth, invest in human capital development, develop education and build infrastructure for di state" na so Sanwo-olu tok.

Di budget make space for goment to pay di 30,000 Naira workers minimum wage bill wey bin dey cause serious gbege between goment and Nigerian workers.

Di 2020 budget of Lagos state big pass di 2019 budget of 874 billion Naira by 34%.

Dis na di first time Mr Babajide Sanwa-Olu go present budget to di Lagos state House of Assembly since im become govnor.