Five tins pipo wey get vagina suppose know

Many fake information dey for social media from di jade eggs some women dey put for dia vagina to control menstruation to di products to change di smell and di feel of di place.

Dr Jen Gunter wey dey work as obstetrician-gynaecologist don make am her duty to dey call out dis lies dem for di same social media wey make dem dey call am Twitter resident gynaecologist.

She don write book wey she call The Vagina Bible wey dey give women tips on how to look afta dia health. And she follow BBC tok on top five tips of wetin to know about vagina.

1 - Vagina and vulva na different tins completely

Di vagina dey inside di bodi - na di muscle corridor wey dey connect di uterus to di outside world. Wetin you fit see wey dey touch your clothe na di vulva.

But Dr Gunter dey fight di shame say pipo no fit call di name. E bad sotay di medical term for di outside of di vulva, "pundeda" mean for Latin say "it shames".

She say e dey affect treatment because patients go shame to tok wetin dey do dem.

2 - Di vagina dey clean imself

Gunter say she don notice say women don dey use products to change di smell of dia vagina on top say na who dem dey sleep with dey ask for am.

But Gunter tok say di vagina dey clean imself and even water fit affect di regular flow and fit increase risk of sexually transmitted disease.

About di vulva, you fit use water or gentle cleanser as soap fit comot di protective waterproof for di skin.

3 - Your vagina na like garden

Vagina get army of "good" bacteria wey dey keep am healthy.

Di good bacteria dey make di vagina to dey acidic small so "bad" bacteria no go fit to get leg and mucus to keep am wet.

Dr Gunter tok say dat place suppose to dey wet.

4 - Pubic hair dey dia for a reason

Gunter don notice trend wey women dey do wey dem go comot hair pata-pata for dia vulva say risk dey as e fit cause injury to di place and for issue of waxing if dem double dip fit cause bacteria to transfer to anoda pesin.

But if you must to shave use clean razor and cut am for wia di hair dey grow to reduce risk of ingrown hair wey fit cause infection.

But Dr Gunter want make women sabi say, "pubic hair get use as na mechanical barrier and protection for di skin. E fit even get sexual function as e dey connected to nerve ending na why e dey pain well-well when you try to comot am."

5 - As you dey old, your vagina dey feel am

Afta years wey you don dey get period, maybe pikin join, menopause go start wey mean say your oestrogen wey fit affect vagina and vulva as di mucus for di area go reduce wey fit lead to dryness.

Myth dey say if you have plenti sex, e go keep everytin well but Gunter tok say e actually fit cause infection.