John Legend na di 'sexiest man alive' for 2019, based on People magazine ranking.

Di 40-year-old singer don follow in di footsteps of former winners Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, David Beckham and , Idris Elba.

Di ogbonge American singer say di honour go bring unwanted attention, especially as im collect di title from Idris.

Im tell People magazine say: "Everybody eye go dey my body now to check weda true-true I dey sexy enough to hold dis title.