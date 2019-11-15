Image copyright Getty Images

Early dis year for di F8 developer conference on April 30, Instagram bin tok somtin wey shock pipo - dem say dem go remove likes from posts wey dey pipo feed.

Before e start, evribodi fit see how many likes pesin get but now na only di pesin wey get di account fit see how many pipo like wetin dem post.

Truth be say, some pipo like am and some pipo no like am sotay some experts dey claim say social media influencers go see shege.

But how tins go be for world wia pipo no fit see likes wey dey Instagram posts?

Why dem remove likes?

Di social media company wey get 1 billion daily active users tok say why dem wan test dis new update na from health angle. Many pipo don dey comment say pipo too dey follow how many like posts dey get and e cause a lot of emotional stress - pipo go dey worry say dia post no dey get likes even afta dem try to find nice foto.

Image copyright BBC/Instagram Image example Likes don already dey disappear

For 2017, di #StatusOfMind survey bin name Instagram as di worst social media network for mental health and wellbeing afta dem look 1,500 young pipo and adults.

E go fit help?

Instagram feel say if dem remove feeling of weda foto popular, e go ginger pipo to kontinu to dey share tins wey dem like.

Leave all di good tins wey removing likes from social media fit do for one side, even as influencers dey tok say di mata bad for dia business and data show say some of dia popularity don drop between 3% to 15% for some kontris, Instagram don tok say dem go still look for oda ways wey influencers fit prove to brands say pipo dey look dia pages.

Popular Nigerian musician Rudeboy bin sing for di song 'Audio Money' say 'Evribodi rich for Instagram' and no be lie because before dem start to dey hide likes, many pipo dey select wella wetin dem go post and sometimes dem no go post or even delete tins for dia page say nobody dey look.

Di way forward

On top Apple products (iPhone and Macbooks) plus android devices, na bye-bye to likes; di only place wia pesin still fit see likes na ontop desktop computers wey dey run on Windows system and some phones.

As tins be so, Facebook don tok say dem go "gada feedback to understand weda dis change go make pipo experience beta."