Image copyright AVN Awards Image example Porn stars Ana Fox (Left) and Ariana Marie (Right)

Instagram don dey delete hundreds of porn stars accounts dis year, and many wey e affect tok say dem dey hold dem to different standards than oda celebs.

Na Alana Evans wey be di president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild tok dis one.

Evans joinbodi don collect pass 1,300 porn stars wey don accuse di platform say dem delete dia accounts for violation even though dem no show any nudity.

Ms Evans say, "dem dey discriminate against us because dem no like our work."

Image copyright Ginger Banks; Getty Images Image example Adult performers Ginger Banks (left) and Alana Evans

Di campaign make dem siddon with Instagram pipo for June establish appeal system for accounts dem don comot, but tori be say di tok-tok jam wall and di delete on porn stars accounts continue.

Ms Evans tok say wetin pain her pass na when di platform delete di account of porn star Jessica Jaymes afta she die for September. Di account bin get pass 900,000 followers but dem later bring am back.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jessica Jaymes die for September

For 2018, adult performers tok say some pipo or joinbodi start to dey target and report dia social media sites so dem go comot dem.

Porn star and sex workers rights activist Gina Banks na part of di pipo wey face dis kain tin.

She say not only say e dey pain wen dem delete page wey you don grow also, na way to marginalise dem because you dey comot dem from di number one place dem fit market dem selves.

Image copyright @Omid91679072 Image example Anti-porn campaigner Omid boast of how e commot porn star pages dem

Technology don make so many porn stars and sex workers fit dey work independently and and make money from webcam sites, subscription services and custom video platforms. . Most use Instagram to show dem get market for sale and also to promote dia brand.

Also, porn production companies dey look how many followers di porn star get for Instagram before dem give dem work . So when dia page come dey deleted, e dey affect as dem dey take chop.

Many posts dey 18+ but truth be say di guidelines no clear, and di koko porn stars dey vex for na say celebs go post wetin bad pass without say dem do anytin.

Ginger Banks tok say she neva post any explicit content for her page before but dey argue say even picture wey she dey wear leggings fit provoke pesin to report. "We dey let dis businesses dem tell us wetin be art and wetin be porn then punish us."

Image copyright @Busty_Von_Tease Image example Adult workers say dem no dey treat dem di same like celebs

Facebook tok dia own

Tok-tok pesin for Facebook, wey own Instagram tell BBC say, "with di kain global and different community, we get we dey put rules for ground about nudity and sex matter to make sure say di content na something wey every bodi fit to see, especially pikin dem."

"We dey work on anytin dem report give us, and you fit appeal and we go put am back if we do mistake to comot sometin."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example "Common sexual emojis" you no fit use am to ask for sex tok-tok for Instagram and Facebook

But dem no dey publicize di training material dem dey take teach moderators wey dey enforce guidelines.

Adult entertainment journalist Gustavo Turner, news editor for industry publication XBIZ, tok for Silicon Vallley dem like to dey treat all dia audience like dem be small pikin dem, and even dey censor pipo sex tok for dia new dating service, Crushes.