Wole Soyinka: 'Me and my prostate cancer'

Dem bin discover for 2014 say ogbonge writer Wole Soyinka get prostate cancer.

Im bin go for medical checkup wen doctor tell am to do more tests.

Dem find am early.

Prof Soyinka wey get Nobel Prize tok say im dey take very good care of imsef but one tin wey im no go do na to run or even jog.

For di ongoing BBC cancer series, our tori pesin Charles Mgbolu go meet am for im village for Abeokuta, South-West Nigeria and dis na di tori.