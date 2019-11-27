Twitter wan begin shutdown accounts wey no active

Image copyright Getty Images

Twitter go begin dey delete accounts wey never dey active for more dan six months, unless dem log in before di December 11 deadline.

Dis one go also touch users wey stop to dey post to di site because dem don die - unless pesin wey get dat pesin account details fit log-in.

Na di first time wey Twitter go comot plenti accounts like dat wey dey inactive.

Di site say na because users wey no dey log-in no fit accept dia privacy policies as dem dey update am.

One of dia tok-tok pesin also say to comot accounts wey no active from pipo list of followers go improve credibility and stop pipo to dey feel important if dme no worth am.

Di first batch of accounts dem go delete na those wey dem register outside US.

Di firm dey judge say pesin no dey active with whether di pesin don log in at least once inside di last six months. Twitter also don deny say di mata na plan to free up usernames as some pipo don yan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twitter say dem go start dey deactivate di accounts from December 11

But wetin e mean na say usernames wey bin no dey available go begin free afta di December 11 cut-off - although Twitter don say e go be gradual process.

Di firm say going forward, dem go begin torchlight accounts wia pipo use take log in but dem no do anything for di platform.

Already, Twitter don send out emails to some account users wey go dey affected.

Image example Affected users don begin receive dis email from Tuesday

Tori by Dave Lee, BBC North America technology reporter.