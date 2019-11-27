Russian cows don begin watch VR feem to 'feel alright'

Image copyright Moscow Ministry of Agriculture and Food Image example Dem do di headsets specially-specially to fit di cow dia head

One farm for Russia don begin show dia cows feem to make dem feel alright.

Di farm give dia cows wey dey produce milk virtual reality headsets in order to reduce dia tension.

Dem show di cow dem wey wear di VR systems wey dem make specially for dia head one "ogbonge summer field program wey dem simulate".

Moscow Ministry of Agriculture and Food say dis wan happun sake of research wey say show say link dey between di emotional experience wey di cow dey pass through and di milk wey im dey produce.

Tori be say di first-first test wey dem do boost di morale of di cows dem.

According to statement from di ministry, di experiments take place for di RusMoloko farm for Moscow Ramensky district.

"Examples from dairy farms from different kontries show say di quantity and sometimes quality of milk dey increase wen di environment dey calm." Di statement tok.

Sabi pipo go chook eye to see how dis programme go play out afta a long time. If dem get positive results, dem hope to expand di project.