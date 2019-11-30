Image copyright Reuters

Court don sama 20 years prison sentence to di president of Surinme, Desi Bouterse on top accuse say im kill 15 political opponents in 1982.

President Bouterse wey be 74 years, travel go China presently for official visit and im get like two weeks to appeal di court judgment.

Di court say im guilty of planning and also give order for di illegal killing of 15 political prisoners.

Before now di president don deny dis accuse.

E claim say dem shoot di victims, wey include lawyers, union leaders and journalists as dem dey try to escape on colonial-era fortress for Paramaribo, wey be di capital of Suriname.

Bourtese na im lead Suriname during di 1980s as head of military goment and leader wey dey in charge.

E enta office as president for 2010, afta democratic election and dem come elect am again for anoda term for 2015.

Di court rule say di presido dey in charge of one operation wey involve soldiers under im command to kidnap 16 goment critics wey include lawyers, tori pipo and professors.

Among all di pipo wey dem claim say Bouterse detain, na only one of dem wey be union leader, survive di killing and dey able to come testify against di presido.

Who be President Bouterse?

Afta Bouterse play active role for di 1980 coup d'etat against Prime Minister Henck Arron, dem promote am to head of di army and make am de facto leader of Suriname until 1987.

E later leave di army to lead di National Democratic Party (NDP), wey enta power for 2010.

Di party don try pleti times to stop di trial and six pipo wey dem accuse say dey involve don already died since di trial begin 12 years ago.

For 2012, di National Assembly pass one amnesty law wey grant Bouterse immunity, but wey court later judge say e no dey proper.

For 1999, one court for Netherlands convict Bouterse say im dey guilty of drug trafficking, im no dey present for court wy dem give dis judgement but im dey dey di accuse also.