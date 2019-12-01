Image copyright Pvm Image example Di way di apple red and dey shine fit make am dey popular for Instagram

One new breed of apple wey take scientist twenty years to develop and e fit last up to one year for fridge go enta market for America today.

Di apple, wey dem dey call Cosmic Crisp na combination of Honeycrisp and Enterprise and Washington State University start to plant am for 1997.

Di launch of dis strong, crispy and juicy apple cost $10m (£7.9m).

For now, na only farmers from di state of Washington dem dey allow to plant and grow dis fruit for di next ten years.

Kate Evans, wey join bodi lead di cultivation programme of dis Cosmic Crisp apple for Washington State University tok say,

"Na ogbonge crisp apple, e dey strong, e get good balance of sweet and tart and e dey very juicy,"

She add say di flesh dey slow to brown and di fruit "maintains excellent eating quality inside refrigerated storage - e fit stay for for 10 to 12 months".

Dem no support media player for your device Food: Clinical nutritionist list some of di foods wey dey around us but pipo dey overlook

More than 12 million Cosmic Crisp trees na im dem don plant and di strict licensing system wey dey ground no permit farmers to grow di apples for oda part of di kontri.

Dem don plant pass 12 million Cosmic Crisp trees and di license for di fruit make am so dem no go fit plant di fruit for any oda part of di kontri.

Dem no support media player for your device Common nutrition mistakes wey pipo dey make

Washington na di biggest providers of apples for America but dia most popular varieties - wey be di Golden Delicious and Red Delicious dey face serious competition from di Pink Lady and Royal Gala.

Apples na di second biggest selling fruit for US followed by bananas.